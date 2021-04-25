Will AMC Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to 1,000 Benzinga visitors, regarding AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE): Over the next year, will AMC or Dogecoin have the largest percentage gain?

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

AMC: 38.2%

Dogecoin: 61.8%

Overwhelmingly, our respondent pool said Dogecoin will experience a larger percentage gain than shares of AMC by 2022.

Shares of AMC finished higher Friday by 1.7% at $10.16.

The meme stock has been on an epic tear in 2021. Investors who jumped in on January 4th at $2.01 and held would be sitting on a 405% return on investment.

AMC is one of the stocks at the center of the investing movement driven by the Reddit page WallStreetBets along with other popular names like Gamestop Corp. (NYSE:GME)… Read More

Meanwhile Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that has been brought to prominence by the likes of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg, has captured the imagination of the world.

Dogecoin has run up 4,204.38% since the year began hitting an all-time high of $0.43 a week ago. At press time, Dogecoin was trading at $0.27… Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in April 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.Photo by Andre Tan on Unsplash