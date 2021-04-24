Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Intel, Netflix, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, clean energy stocks and an aerospace giant.

Video streaming and electric vehicle leaders were among the bearish calls seen during the week.

The big three U.S. indexes ended this past week fractionally lower. Earning season was off to a largely solid start, despite rising COVID-19 fears, increasing volatility and growing concern about higher taxes. However, there were some prominent disappointments among the quarterly results and outlooks. Even some companies with solid results were punished.

Also last week, the price of crude hit a one-month high before retreating, and interest rates headed lower, with pent-up reopening demand still clear ahead of the summer travel season. Things were choppy for cryptocurrency, and Wall Street may already be turning its attention to the coming quarters and even 2022.

The iPhone maker revealed new products at last week's event, even as a key supplier suffered a ransomware attack and big tech giants faced the U.S. Senate in an antitrust hearing.

Furthermore, it increasingly looks like the global chip shortage will drag on for quite a while. The U.S. Supreme Court has limited the power of a top regulator. And the Olympics may be under threat.

Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

The hits from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) just keep coming. So says the analyst featured in Shivdeep Dhaliwal's "Why Analyst Sees AirTags As A $10B Opportunity For Apple."

In Chris Katje's "MGM, DraftKings Leading US iGaming Market," check out how Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) and others fared in an analyst's review of the online sports betting and gaming segment.

"4 Clean Energy Stocks Set To Outperform Says Evercore ISI" by Phil Hall examines what it was about Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) and other clean energy stocks that caught the eye of the featured analysts.

In "PepsiCo Stock Gets Upgrade, 'Successful Innovation And Expansion'," Priya Nigam focuses on why the current PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) share price may offer a good entry point.

Melanie Schaffer's "Options Traders Think Boeing May Be Ready For Liftoff" discusses some recent "smart money" moves that suggest the share price of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) could be headed higher.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, have a look at the following:

Bears

Wayne Duggan's "Netflix Analysts Cautious Following Q1 Earnings: 'Net Adds Shortfall Will Likely Overwhelm The Narrative'" suggests that things may be challenging for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the near term.

"Tesla Remains Top Player In US EV Market But Its Dominance Is Shrinking: What You Should Know" by Rachit Vats shows which competitors have been outselling Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) models.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "5 Intel Stock Analysts On Chipmaker's Q1 Results, Foundry Strategy, Investments," find out why the Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) report did not impress these analysts.

Some headwinds could offset the opportunities at Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), according to "Why Coinbase Stock Has Analyst Remaining On The Sidelines" by Shanthi Rexaline.

In "Harley-Davidson Stock Could Hit Some Speed Bumps, Gets Dowgrade" Priya Nigam looks at how first-quarter results at Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) turned these analysts bullish on the stock.

For additional bearish takes, be sure to check out these posts:

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.