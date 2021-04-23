2 Semiconductor Stocks Hanging Near Support Levels
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) are two popular semiconductor stocks moving higher Friday.
The companies are most likely moving up after Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) reported a drop in data center revenue, which has led to concerns the company may be losing market share to these two competitors.
Below is a technical look at the charts.
AMD Daily Chart Analysis
- The AMD chart shows that the stock looks to be forming into what technical traders may call an ascending triangle pattern.
- The stock recently crossed above the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment is turning bullish in the stock.
- These moving averages may hold as support in the future.
Key Levels To Watch
- The stock has been building higher lows throughout the year into an ascending triangle pattern.
- The ascending triangle shows a flat top resistance near the $100 level as this is a price level where sellers have always previously been able to overpower the buyers.
- A break above flat top resistance with consolidation gives the stock a chance to push higher.
A break below the higher lows may cause the overall trend to change.
Nvidia Daily Chart Analysis
- The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating bullish sentiment in the stock throughout the past year.
- These moving averages may hold as support in the future.
Key Levels To Watch
- The $600 level previously held as resistance on the chart before breaking out, the stock needs to consolidate above this area to see another potential push upwards.
- The stock is now looking to hold this $600 level as support.
- The $475 level previously held as support and potentially will again in the future if the stock is unable to hold above the $600 level.
- The stock is in a channel between these two price levels and would need to cross one to possibly see a more powerful move.
