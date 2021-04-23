fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.81
330.39
+ 1.43%
DIA
+ 2.38
335.73
+ 0.7%
SPY
+ 4.85
407.43
+ 1.18%
TLT
-0.36
140.75
-0.26%
GLD
-0.50
167.56
-0.3%

2 Semiconductor Stocks Hanging Near Support Levels

byTyler Bundy
April 23, 2021 1:05 pm
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) are two popular semiconductor stocks moving higher Friday.

The companies are most likely moving up after Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) reported a drop in data center revenue, which has led to concerns the company may be losing market share to these two competitors.

See Also: 5 Intel Stock Analysts On Chipmaker's Q1 Results, Foundry Strategy, Investments

Below is a technical look at the charts.

amddaily4-23-21.png

AMD Daily Chart Analysis

  • The AMD chart shows that the stock looks to be forming into what technical traders may call an ascending triangle pattern.
  • The stock recently crossed above the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment is turning bullish in the stock.
  • These moving averages may hold as support in the future.

Key Levels To Watch

  • The stock has been building higher lows throughout the year into an ascending triangle pattern.
  • The ascending triangle shows a flat top resistance near the $100 level as this is a price level where sellers have always previously been able to overpower the buyers.
  • A break above flat top resistance with consolidation gives the stock a chance to push higher.

A break below the higher lows may cause the overall trend to change.

nvdadaily4-23-21.png

Nvidia Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating bullish sentiment in the stock throughout the past year.
  • These moving averages may hold as support in the future.

Key Levels To Watch

  • The $600 level previously held as resistance on the chart before breaking out, the stock needs to consolidate above this area to see another potential push upwards.
  • The stock is now looking to hold this $600 level as support.
  • The $475 level previously held as support and potentially will again in the future if the stock is unable to hold above the $600 level.
  • The stock is in a channel between these two price levels and would need to cross one to possibly see a more powerful move.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

