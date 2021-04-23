2 Semiconductor Stocks Hanging Near Support Levels

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) are two popular semiconductor stocks moving higher Friday.

The companies are most likely moving up after Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) reported a drop in data center revenue, which has led to concerns the company may be losing market share to these two competitors.

Below is a technical look at the charts.

AMD Daily Chart Analysis

The AMD chart shows that the stock looks to be forming into what technical traders may call an ascending triangle pattern.

The stock recently crossed above the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment is turning bullish in the stock.

These moving averages may hold as support in the future.

Key Levels To Watch

The stock has been building higher lows throughout the year into an ascending triangle pattern.

The ascending triangle shows a flat top resistance near the $100 level as this is a price level where sellers have always previously been able to overpower the buyers.

A break above flat top resistance with consolidation gives the stock a chance to push higher.

A break below the higher lows may cause the overall trend to change.

Nvidia Daily Chart Analysis

The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating bullish sentiment in the stock throughout the past year.

These moving averages may hold as support in the future.

Key Levels To Watch