3 Robinhood Stocks With Significant Resistance Overhead

Don’t count on Robinhood favorites Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) making new highs anytime soon. All three have significant resistance overhead, which could keep a top on their prices.

What To Know: Resistance forms when a large group of sellers all try to sell at the same price. At these levels, there is more supply for the stock than there is demand. Stocks stop going higher when they hit resistance levels.

For Square, the resistance is at $275. This is where the stock made a high in February before selling off. Shares also hit resistance there on April 13 and April 14. Now they're trending lower.

There is significant resistance for Apple at the $137 level. Over the past nine months, shares slammed into resistance there on five separate occasions.

If shares rally and revisit this level, they will probably hit resistance once again.

Sundial Growers is now trading below the important $1 level. There is resistance at this level because it's psychologically important.

Many Sundial shareholders are losing money. A number of them have told themselves to sell their shares if the stock rallies back to a dollar. This could keep a top on the price.