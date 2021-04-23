fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
335.20
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
338.10
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
412.27
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
140.39
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
167.06
+ 0%

3 Robinhood Stocks With Significant Resistance Overhead

byMark Putrino
April 23, 2021 7:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
3 Robinhood Stocks With Significant Resistance Overhead

Don’t count on Robinhood favorites Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) making new highs anytime soon. All three have significant resistance overhead, which could keep a top on their prices.

What To Know: Resistance forms when a large group of sellers all try to sell at the same price. At these levels, there is more supply for the stock than there is demand. Stocks stop going higher when they hit resistance levels.

For Square, the resistance is at $275. This is where the stock made a high in February before selling off. Shares also hit resistance there on April 13 and April 14. Now they're trending lower.

sq_1.png

There is significant resistance for Apple at the $137 level. Over the past nine months, shares slammed into resistance there on five separate occasions.

If shares rally and revisit this level, they will probably hit resistance once again.

aapl_0.png

Sundial Growers is now trading below the important $1 level. There is resistance at this level because it's psychologically important.

Many Sundial shareholders are losing money. A number of them have told themselves to sell their shares if the stock rallies back to a dollar. This could keep a top on the price.

sndl_0.png

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Short Ideas Technicals Small Cap Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jim Cramer Thinks Chipotle Stock Can Go 'Much Higher'

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is an amazing stock, Jim Cramer said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." People don't like the Chipotle stock enough, Cramer noted, and "There's Chipotle and then there's everybody else." read more

Apple, Facebook Shares Look To Be Prepping For Earnings Next Week

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) started the month of April with big bullish moves that helped revive the Nasdaq 100 and push the S&P 500 to new highs. read more

Why This Apple Analyst Is Excited

When he was on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Wednesday, CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino restated a buy rating on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) for investors with a longer-term horizon. read more

The SPY, QQQ And DIA All Plunged Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices continued lower Tuesday amid weakness in tech stocks and potential profit-taking in financials and growth names.  read more