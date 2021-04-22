Here's Why Snap And Airbnb Are Moving Today

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading lower by 1.5% Thursday afternoon ahead of its first-quarter earnings announcement after market close.

Snap is expected to report a quarterly loss at 5 cents per share on revenue of $743.01 million. In the same quarter last year, Snap posted a loss of 8 cents per share on sales of $462.48 million.

Snap is an American camera and social media company founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy. The company is based in Santa Monica, California and has three products that drive revenue: Snapchat, Spectacles and Bitmoji.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares are trading higher by 3.5% Thursday afternoon with strength potentially related to travel optimism after the U.S. recently hit its goal of 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in 100 days.

Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 5.6 million active accommodation listings in 2020.