What's Happening With Nikola And Fisker Today?

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares are trading higher by 17% Thursday morning after the company announced that it would collaborate with TravelCenters Of America on the installation of hydrogen fueling stations at two existing TA-Petro sites.

Nikola is a designer and manufacturer of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure.

Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) shares are trading lower by 4.75% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $15 to $10.

Fisker designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.