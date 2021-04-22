What's Happening With Nikola And Fisker Today?
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares are trading higher by 17% Thursday morning after the company announced that it would collaborate with TravelCenters Of America on the installation of hydrogen fueling stations at two existing TA-Petro sites.
Nikola is a designer and manufacturer of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure.
Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) shares are trading lower by 4.75% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $15 to $10.
Fisker designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
