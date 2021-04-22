Thinking About Buying Stock In Pinterest, Ford Or Lordstown?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest analyst rating updates for Pinterest, Ford and Lordstown.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) shares are trading higher by 1.7% at $73.75 after LightShed Partners analyst Richard Greenfield initiated coverage on the social media company with a Buy rating and a price target of $100.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares are trading higher by 2.4% at $12.01 after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $13 to $15 per share.

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares are trading lower by 1.6% at $9.60 after Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded the electric vehicle automaker from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $21 to $10.

Lordstown shares traded lower earlier this week after its Endurance vehicle failed to complete a 250-mile race this weekend.