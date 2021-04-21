The SPY, QQQ And DIA All Bounced Back Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices were trading higher across the board Wednesday as stocks rebounded following recent selloffs.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) closed higher by 0.95% at $416.07.

(NASDAQ:SPY) closed higher by 0.95% at $416.07. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) also finished higher by 0.86% at $339.29.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) also finished higher by 0.86% at $339.29. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 0.94% at $341.30.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Leaders for the SPY were from reopening and a 5G plays: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH), Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) and DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Norwegian Cruise Line shares were trading higher after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $27 to $37 per share. Carnival shares were trading higher after Goldman Sachs raised its price target on the stock from $21 to $26.

DISH Network shares were trading higher after the company selected AWS as a preferred cloud provider to build a cloud-based, 5G Open Radio Access Network.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL) and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were among the most hammered names.

Netflix shares were trading lower after the company issued second-quarter sales guidance below estimates. The company also reported it finished Q1 with 208 million paid memberships, up 14% year over year but below the company forecast of 210 million.

Oracle shares were trading lower after DZ Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and announced a price target of $80 per share.

