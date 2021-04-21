Here's Why Carnival And Royal Caribbean Are Moving

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) shares are trading higher by 5% at $27.02 after Goldman Sachs raised its price target on the stock from $21 to $26.

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, set to deploy 88 ships on the seas once cruising fully resumes after the pandemic. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; as well as P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) shares are trading higher by 3.66% at $84.05 after Goldman Sachs raised its price target from $76 to $95.

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating more than 60 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. The company operates Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea.