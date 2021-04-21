fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.54
334.87
+ 0.46%
DIA
+ 2.42
335.78
+ 0.72%
SPY
+ 2.74
409.59
+ 0.66%
TLT
+ 0.04
139.46
+ 0.03%
GLD
+ 1.55
164.95
+ 0.93%

Here's Why Carnival And Royal Caribbean Are Moving

byHenry Khederian
April 21, 2021 2:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's Why Carnival And Royal Caribbean Are Moving

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) shares are trading higher by 5% at $27.02 after Goldman Sachs raised its price target on the stock from $21 to $26.

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, set to deploy 88 ships on the seas once cruising fully resumes after the pandemic. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; as well as P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Gets Upgrade, 'Pent-up Leisure Demand' Among Reasons

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) shares are trading higher by 3.66% at $84.05 after Goldman Sachs raised its price target from $76 to $95.

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating more than 60 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. The company operates Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

News Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Here's Why Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, United Airlines, American Airlines Are Lower

Shares of several airline and cruise stocks, including Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH), United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In American Airlines, Carnival, Tesla Or GE?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Pinduoduo, Carnival, Nokia Or US Steel?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

So What's Up With Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean Stock Today?

Shares of several cruise line companies, including Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: read more