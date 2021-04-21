3 Penny Stocks That Wall Street Wants You To Buy Now

Penny stocks are very risky, which is why they have such low prices. Many of the companies in this risky part of the market will go bankrupt.

Most penny stocks aren't followed by the Wall Street brokerage firms. It's not worth their time. The brokerage firms wouldn't recommend that their clients invest in them.

The following three companies may be different. They're followed closely by Wall Street as firms analyze them, attempt to value them and produce research about them.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) is a biopharmaceutical company that makes dermatology pharmaceutical and biotechnology products.

This company is followed by three Wall Street research firms. All have it rated as a Strong Buy. The average target price is $10.50 per share, which is almost three times higher than where the stock is trading.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops products to treat cancer.

There are at least six firms that produce research on it, with the consensus rating among them as a Strong Buy. The average target price is $15 per share, which is about five times higher than the current price.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for rare genetic diseases.

Abeona is followed by three research firms, each of which has a Strong Buy rating on shares. The average target price is $8 per share.