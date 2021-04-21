fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.32
335.09
+ 0.39%
DIA
+ 2.27
335.93
+ 0.67%
SPY
+ 2.51
409.81
+ 0.61%
TLT
+ 0.07
139.43
+ 0.05%
GLD
+ 1.42
165.08
+ 0.85%

So What's Up With Amazon And Moderna Today?

byHenry Khederian
April 21, 2021 12:43 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are trading higher by 0.4% after Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintains with an Outperform and raises the price target from $4,100 to $4,200.

As one of the world’s highest-grossing e-commerce platforms, Amazon is more than retail services alone. The tech giant's revenue streams also include Kindle; Audible and Music subscriptions; and the IT service management subsidiary AWS. 

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are trading higher by 7% amid the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. President Biden said the U.S. will reach over 200 million doses this week. The company late Tuesday also announced a 10 million dose supply agreement with Israel for 2022.

Moderna is engaged in creating transformative medicines based on messenger RNA, or mRNA. It transfers the information stored in the genes to the cellular machinery that makes all the proteins required for life.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

News Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Going On With CLNE Stock And FSLR Stock Today?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) shares are trading higher after the company announced it would provide Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) with renewable natural gas. read more

Lordstown Endurance Truck Falls Short Of Completing Desert Race, Withdraws At 40 Miles

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) said on Sunday its electric pickup truck Endurance, which competed in the off-road desert race SCORE International San Felipe 250, failed to cross the finish line in Baja California, Mexico. read more

Netflix Earnings: Analysts Eyeing The Subscriber Base Growth And Possible 'Pull-Forward'

Numbers, numbers, numbers. read more

Here's Why Sunrun, Apple And Amazon Are Moving

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends. Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Sunrun, Apple and Amazon. read more