So What's Up With Amazon And Moderna Today?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are trading higher by 0.4% after Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintains with an Outperform and raises the price target from $4,100 to $4,200.

As one of the world’s highest-grossing e-commerce platforms, Amazon is more than retail services alone. The tech giant's revenue streams also include Kindle; Audible and Music subscriptions; and the IT service management subsidiary AWS.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are trading higher by 7% amid the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. President Biden said the U.S. will reach over 200 million doses this week. The company late Tuesday also announced a 10 million dose supply agreement with Israel for 2022.

Moderna is engaged in creating transformative medicines based on messenger RNA, or mRNA. It transfers the information stored in the genes to the cellular machinery that makes all the proteins required for life.