fbpx
QQQ
-0.43
336.84
-0.13%
DIA
+ 1.51
336.69
+ 0.45%
SPY
+ 1.26
411.06
+ 0.31%
TLT
+ 0.02
139.48
+ 0.01%
GLD
+ 1.58
164.92
+ 0.95%

What's Going On With Apple And Microsoft Today?

byHenry Khederian
April 21, 2021 10:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Apple And Microsoft Today?

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are trading lower by 0.75% Wednesday morning after Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty maintains with an Overweight and raises the price target from $157 to $158.

Apple revealed the AirTag, an iPhone accessory that is integrated with its Find my iPhone app, at the "Spring Loaded" virtual event Tuesday… Read More

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are trading lower by 0.5% after Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintains with a Buy and raises the price target from $292 to $302.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

News Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

The SPY, QQQ And DIA All Plunged Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices continued lower Tuesday amid weakness in tech stocks and potential profit-taking in financials and growth names.  read more

LED Stocks Quiet As Apple Highlights Mini LEDs In New iPad Pro Display

Watching Lidar Stocks As Apple Announces New Lidar Ability With iPad Camera

GoPro Shares Lower As Apple Discusses New Camera Functionality In iPad Pro