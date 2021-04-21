Thinking About Buying Stock In Netflix Or Roku?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares are trading lower by 8.23% at $504.34 after the company issued second-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

The company also reported it finished the first quarter with 208 million paid memberships, up 14% year-over-year but below the company forecast of 210 million.

Following Tuesday’s after-hours earnings report, Netflix received a number of analyst rating updates Wednesday morning:

Stifel analyst Scott Devitt upgrades Netflix from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $550 to $560.

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak maintains Netflix with a Buy and lowers the price target from $750 to $720.

Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintains Netflix with an Overweight and lowers the price target from $605 to $600.

Streaming peer Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) is trading lower by 3.5% at $342.50 in sympathy with Netflix.