Thinking About Buying Stock In Norwegian, Coinbase Or United Airlines?

byHenry Khederian
April 21, 2021 9:16 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest analyst rating updates for Norweigan, Coinbase and United Airlines.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) shares are trading higher by 1.5% at $27.17 Wednesday morning after Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Grambling upgraded the cruise line from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $27 to $37.

Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) Wednesday morning with a Buy rating and a price target of $450. Despite the initiation, Coinbase shares are trading lower by 1.28%.

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) shares are trading lower by 0.7% after Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintains with an Outperform and lowers the price target from $80 to $78.

