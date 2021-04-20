Why This CNBC Contributor Is Buying Netflix Ahead Of Earnings

The success of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) is directly related to the company's original content, Tiffany McGhee of Pivotal Advisors said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

Netflix figured out that when it brings original content production in-house, the company is able to lower its costs, McGhee said. Original content is one of the company's competitive advantages.

McGhee said she bought more Netflix heading into the earnings report after the close today.

See Also: Netflix (NFLX) For Less: Earnings Moves And Alternatives To Calls And Puts

Scott Wapner asked McGhee if she was worried about the overwhelming desire among existing Netflix subscribers to leave the house post-pandemic.

Although there was a bump in subscribers during the COVID-19 pandemic, McGhee doesn't believe people will cancel their subscriptions moving forward. People still want to find time to sit down and watch movies and the go-to option is Netflix, McGhee said.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix is up 26.23% over a one-year period. Netflix was down 0.6% to $550.83 at last check Tuesday.

Image by Tumisu from Pixabay