fbpx
QQQ
-3.34
342.22
-0.99%
DIA
-2.94
343.80
-0.86%
SPY
-3.66
418.99
-0.88%
TLT
+ 0.81
138.05
+ 0.58%
GLD
+ 0.82
165.08
+ 0.5%

What's Going On With FuelCell, Plug Power And Square Today?

byHenry Khederian
April 20, 2021 12:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With FuelCell, Plug Power And Square Today?

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are trading lower by 5% Tuesday afternoon after Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish initiated coverage on the clean energy manufacturer with an Underweight rating and a price target of $9.

Shares of several clean energy manufacturing companies, including FuelCell and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), are also trading lower in sympathy with the broader market as equities continue to drop from recent highs.

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) shares are trading higher by 1% after Barclays maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $330 to $340.

Founded in 2009, Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. Square also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

News Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

So What's Up With Plug Power And FuelCell Getting Hammered Today?

There’s no company-specific news to speak of for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) Thursday, and yet both stocks are getting hammered. Why is that? read more

Here's Why FuelCell, Plug Power And Workhorse Are Moving

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers, and following industry trends. Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for FuelCell, Plug Power and Workhorse. read more

Here's Why Microsoft, Plug Power And FuelCell Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

Fuel Cell Stocks Spike On Volume As President Biden Suggests Benefits Of Investing In Clean Energy Infrastructure; BZ Note: Biden Didn't Specifically Mention Details Of Fuel Cell Infrastructure As Stocks Moved Higher

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBHLUok_C4g read more