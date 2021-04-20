What's Going On With FuelCell, Plug Power And Square Today?

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are trading lower by 5% Tuesday afternoon after Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish initiated coverage on the clean energy manufacturer with an Underweight rating and a price target of $9.

Shares of several clean energy manufacturing companies, including FuelCell and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), are also trading lower in sympathy with the broader market as equities continue to drop from recent highs.

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) shares are trading higher by 1% after Barclays maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $330 to $340.

Founded in 2009, Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. Square also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network.