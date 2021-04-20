3 Robinhood Stocks That Could Be Due For A Further Sell-Off

Successful trading is hard. Robinhood traders are learning a tough lesson as many of their favorite stocks break down.

Three of the Robinhood favorites, Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Zomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ZOM), have been trending lower and it looks like these downtrends will continue.

Carnival has been trending lower since it failed at resistance around the $30 level. There isn’t any clear support between current levels and $24.

Plug Power has been trending lower since February. Shares have dropped from $70 to current levels around $25 and it looks like this trend will continue.

Zomedica has been in a downtrend since the middle of March. When shares reached the $1 level, there was little if any support. This is a bearish dynamic that suggests the downtrend will continue.