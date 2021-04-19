Tesla Vs. Nvidia: Which Stock Chart Looks Like The Better Buy?

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) are two popular stocks among traders. Here’s a look at each stock’s chart to see which may be the better buy.

Tesla Daily Chart Analysis:

The stock recently bounced off the 50-day moving average (green).

The stock is trading above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating bullish sentiment. These moving averages may hold as support in the future.

Key Levels To Watch: The $800 level previously held as resistance on the chart and could do so again in the future.

The $600 level recently held as support and potentially will again in the future.

The stock is in a channel between these two price levels and would need to cross one to possibly see a more powerful move.

Nvidia Daily Chart Analysis:

The stock is trading above the 50-day moving average (green).

The stock is trading above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating bullish sentiment.

These moving averages may hold as support in the future.

Key Levels To Watch: The $600 level previously held as resistance on the chart before breaking out, the stock needs to consolidate above this area to see another potential push upwards.

The $475 level recently held as support and potentially will again in the future.

The stock is in a channel between these two price levels and would need to cross one to possibly see a more powerful move.

The Better Buy? Both stocks may be solid investments for long term holders.

Traders need to decide themselves whether or not to buy a stock. Tesla needs to bounce and hold the support level, and Nvidia needs to consolidate above the previous resistance level.

