fbpx
QQQ
-3.13
345.14
-0.92%
DIA
-1.00
342.86
-0.29%
SPY
-1.97
419.27
-0.47%
TLT
-0.40
139.66
-0.29%
GLD
-0.45
166.80
-0.27%

Tesla Vs. Nvidia: Which Stock Chart Looks Like The Better Buy?

byTyler Bundy
April 19, 2021 6:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tesla Vs. Nvidia: Which Stock Chart Looks Like The Better Buy?

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) are two popular stocks among traders. Here’s a look at each stock’s chart to see which may be the better buy.

Read more here about why the stocks are moving. 

Tesla Daily Chart Analysis:

tsladaily4-19-21.png

The stock recently bounced off the 50-day moving average (green).

The stock is trading above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating bullish sentiment. These moving averages may hold as support in the future.

Key Levels To Watch: The $800 level previously held as resistance on the chart and could do so again in the future. 

The $600 level recently held as support and potentially will again in the future.

The stock is in a channel between these two price levels and would need to cross one to possibly see a more powerful move.

Nvidia Daily Chart Analysis:

nvdadaily4-19-21.png

The stock is trading above the 50-day moving average (green).

The stock is trading above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating bullish sentiment. 

These moving averages may hold as support in the future.

Key Levels To Watch: The $600 level previously held as resistance on the chart before breaking out, the stock needs to consolidate above this area to see another potential push upwards.

The $475 level recently held as support and potentially will again in the future.

The stock is in a channel between these two price levels and would need to cross one to possibly see a more powerful move.

The Better Buy? Both stocks may be solid investments for long term holders.

Traders need to decide themselves whether or not to buy a stock. Tesla needs to bounce and hold the support level, and Nvidia needs to consolidate above the previous resistance level.

Photo courtesy of Nvidia. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

The QQQ, SPY And DIA All Fell Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices traded lower Monday amid weakness in tech stocks and potential profit-taking in financials. read more

Analysts Upgraded Snap, Tesla, Nvidia And United Airlines In The Past Week

Amid last's week trading, analysts came out with new ratings for some widely-followed stocks. Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue recommendations to traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers, and following industry trends. read more

The QQQ, SPY And DIA All Soared Today. Here's Why.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) had another impressive day of trading Thursday, the fund seeing gains of 1.52% and finishing higher at $341.61. read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Nvidia, Intel, Xpeng Or Nio?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are trading higher by 2.4% Thursday morning after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target from $700 to $750 per share. read more