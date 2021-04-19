Here's Why Tesla And Nvidia Are Moving

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading lower by 3.4% at $714.54 amid a driverless car accident that killed two passengers and a decline in the price of Bitcoin which Tesla holds in its corporate treasury.

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. Tesla also sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are trading lower by 4% at $610.67 following a report that the U.K. government would intervene in Nvidia's planned acquisition of British semiconductor company Arm Holdings.

Nvidia is a leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers, and automotive infotainment systems.