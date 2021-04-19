fbpx
QQQ
-4.52
346.53
-1.32%
DIA
-1.98
343.84
-0.58%
SPY
-3.13
420.43
-0.75%

3 Stocks That Could Make A Big Move Lower This Week

byMark Putrino
April 19, 2021 12:44 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
3 Stocks That Could Make A Big Move Lower This Week

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Delta Air Lines, Inc.(NYSE:DAL) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) could all be about to make large moves lower.

Microsoft is overbought, which means it's trading at an extreme above its recent trading range. The bottom half of the following chart is the Relative Strength Momentum Indicator (RSI). The last two times it was as high as it is now were followed by a sell-off.

msft_0.png

Delta is testing support around the $46 level, which was support twice in March. There’s a chance Delta's stock rebounds once again, but if this support breaks, a big move lower may follow.

dal.png

 

Facebook is testing support at the $300 level. There’s support at this level because investors like placing their orders at round levels. This is why this level was resistance last August.

If this support holds, it could set the stage for another move higher. But if this important level breaks, a large sell-off may follow.

fb_0.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

2 Airline Stocks To Watch That Have Been In A Strong Uptrend All Year

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) and Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) have been trending upwards throughout the year. Below is a technical analysis of each of the charts. read more

How Are Airlines Preparing For Renewed Interest In Travel After Pandemic?

Pandemic-hit airlines have been among the few sectors that have been left out of the bull market. But their time may be coming, as pent-up demand meets a reopening economy. To prepare, companies have been using the downtime to develop technology and expand their customer bases. read more

Mark Tepper Weighs In On General Electric, Under Armour And More

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners spoke about Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA), General Electric Company (NYSE: read more

Will American Airlines Or Delta Stock Grow More By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more