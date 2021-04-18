fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.40
341.21
+ 0.12%
DIA
+ 1.41
339.04
+ 0.41%
SPY
+ 1.40
414.50
+ 0.34%
TLT
-1.09
141.44
-0.78%
GLD
+ 1.00
164.35
+ 0.6%

Analysts Upgraded Snap, Tesla, Nvidia And United Airlines In The Past Week

byHenry Khederian
April 18, 2021 10:26 am
Amid last's week trading, analysts came out with new ratings for some widely-followed stocks.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue recommendations to traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers, and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Snap, Tesla, Nvidia and United Airlines. 

Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian upgraded Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $52 to $75.

Shares of Snap were trading lower this week. The stock opened Monday’s session at $62.81 and closed Friday lower by 2.48% at $61.25.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer upgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $419 to $1071.

Shares of Tesla were trading higher this week. The stock opened Monday’s session at $685.30 and closed Friday higher by 7.95% at $739.78.

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target from $700 to $750.

Shares of Nvidia were trading higher this week. The stock opened Monday’s session at $571.96 and closed Friday higher by 11.28% at $636.50.

Argus Research analyst John Staszak upgraded United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) from Hold to Buy and announced a $66 price target.

Shares of United Airlines were trading lower this week. The stock opened Monday’s session at $57.57 and closed Friday lower by 2.95% at $55.87.

