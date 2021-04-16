The DIA Rallied Today. Here's Why.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished at another all-time high Friday as the index gained 0.45% and closed at $341.86.

U.S. indices traded higher following strong economic data reported earlier this week, including retail sales and jobless claims, as well as better-than-expected bank earnings.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) also closed at an all-time high, seeing gains of 0.33% at $417.26. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished slightly higher by 0.12% at $342.01.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Many leaders for the DIA Friday were from the likes of consumer staples, with Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) leading the way.

Cisco Systems shares are trading higher after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $63 per share.

On the flip side Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were among the biggest laggards for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has staged an impressive rally over the past week as investors think it will benefit from the $2 trillion infrastructure bill, as well as a potential Green New Deal. But the stock may have become overextended… Read More

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron said that the movie theatre chain is once again “under attack” from short sellers after having avoided bankruptcy during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg reported. In an interview with social-media finance commentator Trey Collins, Aron said that the volume of short sales… Read More

The intensifying electric vehicle space has forced industry participants to revamp and innovate on the product pipeline front and also announce superior and user-friendly service offerings. EV giant Tesla is fighting it out with domestic players in the Chinese EV market, which is expected to see exponential growth in the years ahead… Read More

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.