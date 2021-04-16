fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.10
341.51
+ 0.03%
DIA
+ 1.00
339.45
+ 0.29%
SPY
+ 1.01
414.89
+ 0.24%
TLT
-0.79
141.14
-0.56%
GLD
+ 1.21
164.14
+ 0.73%

Here's Why Boeing And Bloom Energy Are Moving

byHenry Khederian
April 16, 2021 1:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's Why Boeing And Bloom Energy Are Moving

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares are trading lower by 1.5% Friday after Reuters reported that inspections revealed a wider electrical grounding problem than what was initially thought in parts of some Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital. 

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares are trading higher by 7% after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $36 price target.

Bloom Energy provides electric power solutions. Bloom Energy earns revenue from the sale and installation of its energy servers to direct and lease customers and by providing services under its operations and maintenance contracts.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Cramer Is Advising You To Buy The Dip In Boeing

Boeing Co’s (NYSE: BA) latest electrical glitch warning for its 737 MAX planes could just be a hiccup and a good opportunity for investors to buy more shares of the company on the dip, CNBC "Mad Money" host read more

Space And 3-D Printing: A Marriage Made In Orbit

Space exploration and orbital operations remain an exciting investment sector because, if history and reputation are any guides at all, space programs are where tomorrow’s market-changing technologies are designed, tested, and proven. Not much has changed that—not even Covid-19. read more

Investment 777 Partners Buys 2 Dozen Boeing 737 MAX 8 Airplanes

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) announced on Friday that Investment 777 Partners, a Miami-based private investment firm, has agreed to purchase 24 737 MAX 8 airplanes with the option to purchase 60 additional planes at a later date.< read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Netflix, Starbucks And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The week's bullish calls included tech giants and an aerospace turnaround play. Electric vehicle and video streaming leaders were among the bearish calls seen. read more