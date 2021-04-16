Here's Why Boeing And Bloom Energy Are Moving

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares are trading lower by 1.5% Friday after Reuters reported that inspections revealed a wider electrical grounding problem than what was initially thought in parts of some Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares are trading higher by 7% after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $36 price target.

Bloom Energy provides electric power solutions. Bloom Energy earns revenue from the sale and installation of its energy servers to direct and lease customers and by providing services under its operations and maintenance contracts.

