Here's Why And DraftKings And Wells Fargo Are Popping Off Today

byHenry Khederian
April 16, 2021 11:46 am
Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares are trading higher by 1% after the company announced it will become an official sports betting partner of the NFL and extend its current relationship as the exclusive Official Daily Fantasy Partner.

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities and is also involved in the design & development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook and casino gaming products.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) shares by 2.3% are trading higher on continued strength after the company reported strong earnings earlier in the week.

Wells Fargo reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.70 by 50%. This is a 31.25% increase over earnings of $0.80 per share from the same period last year. 

The company also reported quarterly sales of $18.06 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $17.50 billion by 3.22%. This is a 1.95% increase over sales of $17.72 billion the same period last year.

Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

