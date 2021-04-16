fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
341.61
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
340.45
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
415.90
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
140.35
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
165.35
+ 0%

Here's Why Sunrun, Apple And Amazon Are Moving

byHenry Khederian
April 16, 2021 8:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's Why Sunrun, Apple And Amazon Are Moving

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Sunrun, Apple and Amazon.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) shares are trading higher by 4.3% in Friday’s premarket session after Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison upgraded the solar company from Neutral to Overweight and announces a $77 price target.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are trading higher by around 0.5% after Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty maintains the tech giant with an Overweight and raised the price target from $156 to $157.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are trading higher by around 0.5% after Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintains the FAANG stock with an Outperform and raises the price target from $3,940 to $3,950.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Going On With Dogecoin, Bitcoin, IDEX Stock And UAL Stock?

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ran up nearly 80% in a 24-hour period and is trading above the psychologically important 10-cent mark. See also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Chevron, GM, GE, Peloton And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, Google's parent and an automotive leader. read more

Is Apple Or Microsoft The Better Buy Right Now?

As the S&P 500 hit a new record closing high for the second straight day on Thursday, CNBC’s “Trading Nation” asked two traders which of the two largest S&P 500 stocks is the better buy: Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) or Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: read more

Thinking About Buying Stock In Levi Strauss, DocuSign, Amazon Or Netflix?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more