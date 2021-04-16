Here's Why Sunrun, Apple And Amazon Are Moving

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Sunrun, Apple and Amazon.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) shares are trading higher by 4.3% in Friday’s premarket session after Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison upgraded the solar company from Neutral to Overweight and announces a $77 price target.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are trading higher by around 0.5% after Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty maintains the tech giant with an Overweight and raised the price target from $156 to $157.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are trading higher by around 0.5% after Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintains the FAANG stock with an Outperform and raises the price target from $3,940 to $3,950.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.