Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Nvidia, Intel, Xpeng Or Nio?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are trading higher by 2.4% Thursday morning after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target from $700 to $750 per share.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are trading lower by 0.5% after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform.

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV) confirmed it's exploring making its own dedicated chips for autonomous driving, CNBC reported.

Xinzhou Wu, vice president in charge of autonomous driving at Xpeng, said his company is exploring developing in-house chipsets among other options to stay ahead of the fierce competition in the Chinese market… Read More

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) will unveil its new “Nio Power plan” along with the first official interior reveal of its ET7 sedan at the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition next week, cnEVpost reported.

In addition to the new power plan, Nio will unveil a series of initiatives and service solutions such as the NIO Life Blue Sky Lab power service solution, according to the report. The Shanghai auto show kicks off on April 19… Read More

