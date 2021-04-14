The Market Was Mixed Today. Here's Why.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) faced marked weakness Wednesday due to an intraday tech sell-off, falling as low as $335.82 before finishing lower by 1.2% at $336.51.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) also fell Wednesday, down 0.34% at $411.45 for the day. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 0.22% at $337.53.

The Dow Jones was trading higher following better-than-expected bank earnings Wednesday morning.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Among the leaders for the QQQ were names in investment banking and reopening: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Some of the top gainers in the QQQ Tuesday became the top laggards Wednesday: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) all fell Wednesday.

Elsewhere On The Street

