fbpx
QQQ
-4.09
344.69
-1.2%
DIA
+ 0.75
336.04
+ 0.22%
SPY
-1.28
414.14
-0.31%
TLT
-0.44
138.92
-0.32%
GLD
-0.73
164.15
-0.45%

3 Reddit Stocks That Could Face Trouble Ahead: A Technical Analysis

byMark Putrino
April 14, 2021 5:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
3 Reddit Stocks That Could Face Trouble Ahead: A Technical Analysis

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) stock may not be revisiting its recent highs anytime soon.

Resistance has formed at the $200 level for GameStop. This could put a top on the stock, at least in the short-term.

Resistance is a large concentration of sellers who have gathered at the same price level. Rallies end when they reach resistance levels.

The GameStop chart shows the $200 level has been resistance in recent weeks. 

gme.pngAMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has offered buyers another opportunity.

There is support for AMC around the $9 level. The stock is currently testing this level.

Support is the opposite of resistance. It is a concentration of buyers gathered around the same level. Selloffs tend to end when they reach support levels.

The chart shows that in late March, AMC rallied when it fell to the $9 level; this could occur again. 

amc.png

Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) may continue to trend lower.

The stock has broken support around the $1.10 level. This is where shares found a bottom in early March. A rebound followed.

When a support level breaks, it is a graphical illustration that the large group of buyers who formed the support are gone. They finished their orders.

With this large amount of demand out of the market, the sellers will have no choice but to sell at lower prices. This has forced the shares into a downtrend.

sndl.png

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Lemonade, Sundial, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The week's bullish calls included electric vehicle makers and the king of e-commerce. Some so-called meme stocks highlight the bearish calls that were seen. read more

8 Reopening Stocks Under $5

Analysts and economists are expecting the U.S. economy to significantly accelerate in coming quarters as the coronavirus vaccine rollout facilitates the reopening of many businesses and the unlocking of pent-up demand in hard-hit segments of the economy, including restaurants, travel and retail. read more

A Technical Look At AMC's Chart

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after Wedbush analysts doubled their price target. read more

Which Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, reflecting gains by battered technology stocks amid a fall in bond yields. Stocks that were inspired by the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets in January also rallied. Heading into the pre-market session on Wednesday, here is a look at the ten most talked about stocks on the subreddit as of press time, based on r/WallStreetBets analytics data. read more