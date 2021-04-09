The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Northern Star Acquisition, Mogo, WISeKey, AutoZone And More

Every Friday, at 3 p.m. ET, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown and Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick host "The Boiler Room," a Clubhouse audio chat where listeners can pitch their favorite stock.

Here are this week's pitches.

Planet 13 Holdings (OTC:PLNHF)

Planet 13 is a cannabis company based in Nevada.

Aaron (@aaronpop) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Record revenue in March.

The balance sheet is strong.

Building numerous stores.

"You think it breaks out," Brown asked.

"I think it breaks out mid-Q2 or Q2 earnings but I wouldn’t be shocked if they get hit when the stock market drops again or there’s negative talk about federal legalization,” Aaron responded, giving the stock a $15-30 price target over a three- to five-year time horizon.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:AHAC)

AHAC is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that plans to merge with Humacyte.

Jackson (@jacksonalacarte) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Humacyte to go public in the summer.

Minimal downside and cash in escrow.

5-year study to be presented April 20.

Initiated at $20 by Lake Street Capital.

"You have this catalyst … and if the data is really bad, that would suck because the stock would trade down at least to where its cash-value is," Brown noted.

"The upside here is greater than anything else in the market,” Jackson responded.

“I’m buying some today or Monday,” Raznick added.

Northern Star Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:STIC)

Northern Star is a SPAC that plans to merge with BarkBox, a subscription service provider of dog products and services.

Marc (@miweber) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

60% gross margin.

90% retention rate.

Personalized offer.

Merger in Q2 2021.

"There’s another one … and it hasn’t really been performing," Raznick said in reference to the industry losing the interest of Wall Street.

"We’re going to keep an eye on this one,” Brown added.

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny is a benefits management company.

Cesar (@juliuscesar_) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Fertility and family building offer.

Earnings estimates look strong.

Helping build and shape families.

"What’s their advantage," Brown asked.

"Their service has an outcome success rate of like 89% versus like 50% when it comes to regular insurance providers,” Cesar responded.

Mogo Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO)

MOGO is a mortgage loan company.

Presley (@pretzel_pres) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Fintech company under the radar.

Personal finance-based platform.

JPMorgan says fintech is a threat.

Similar to SoFi, impactful services.

90% of millennials using fintech.

Bitcoin cash-back program offered.

"There are going to be probably four or five dozen fintech companies that all do some combination of extending credit, replacing physical bank payments, and so on; why would I buy MOGO," Brown asked.

"It is based in Canada so … they can dominate that market,” Presley responded.

“The reason I got into Mogo — they reminded me of SoFi but based more in Canada,” Raznick added. “They’re acquiring assets, they want to be your credit card, … and they are making acquisitions.”

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey is a global cybersecurity company deploying digital identity ecosystems using blockchain.

Rachel (@istomorrow) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Became involved with NFTs.

Announced luxury auctions.

Play on automation, drones.

Putting chips inside drones.

"I interviewed the CEO and he was comparing it to Palantir. He said the reason their stock is not moving in the right direction is that they are a Swiss company and it’s hard for them to get credit, even though they have the same know-how and platforms," Raznick said.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific is a building materials manufacturer.

Gabe (@gabealessi) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Diversified offer and global.

4 consecutive earnings beats.

Breakout and bullish chart.

Secular play, housing boom.

"This is like a homebuilding play … and there is a danger that this is priced in," Brown noted. “I think we’re under-housed and in a secular market for millennial household formation. I would wait for a red day and use the rising 200-day as my trailing stop.”

AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone is a retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories.

Matthew (@ithacawealth) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Chip shortage, fewer new cars.

Used cars to remain attractive.

Boosting margins, room to grow.

"Why would you buy this instead of O’Reilly’s," Brown asked.

"Best in class management and stock is making new highs,” Matthew responded.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX)

GDX is a gold miners ETF.

Mike (@nycmike) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Depressed, $31 acted as support.

Positioned for a technical move up.

"Why would I buy GDX versus buying the GLD ETF," Brown asked.

"The $31 level is a clear line and [GDX] has that upside to it,” Mike responded.

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo is a multinational food, snack, and beverage company.

Chris (@cpcapital) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Retooling and divesting from bad companies.

Potential to develop multi-year partnerships.

Taking cash and investing in new opportunities.

They make all their money on food products.

"Are you owning it as a long-term investment," Raznick asked.

"I think they manage to execute regardless of the environment … and I think it flys into the summer,” Chris responded.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold is a publicly-traded REIT.

Malcolm (@malcolmwestt) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Facilities hold products for supermarkets.

Storage for pharmaceutical companies.

"Do you foresee the stock continuing to work in a different environment than 2020," Brown asked.

"I do believe demand will fall a little bit but Americold has been buying up different companies," Malcolm responded. "They bought 62 warehouses in Brazil … and have facilities spread out through Europe."

Photo by Anna Nekrashevich from Pexels.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.