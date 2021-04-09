Thinking About Buying Stock In Levi Strauss, DocuSign, Amazon Or Netflix?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Levi Strauss, DocuSign, Amazon, Apple and Netflix.

Telsey Advisory Group maintains Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) with an Outperform and raises the price target from $27 to $32.

BofA Securities analyst Brad Sills reinstates Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) with a Buy and announces a $250 price target.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been lagging their FAANG counterparts. After retracing 18%, 21% and 17%, respectively, from all-time highs, none of the stocks has made a run at an all-time high, unlike with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

This could change, however, as the Nasdaq-100 (NASDAQ:NDX) looks to be working its way back toward the all-time high of… Read More

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.