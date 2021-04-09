fbpx
QQQ
-0.59
335.67
-0.18%
DIA
+ 0.88
334.19
+ 0.26%
SPY
+ 0.60
407.88
+ 0.15%
TLT
-0.47
138.48
-0.34%
GLD
-1.50
165.99
-0.91%

Thinking About Buying Stock In Levi Strauss, DocuSign, Amazon Or Netflix?

byHenry Khederian
April 9, 2021 8:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Thinking About Buying Stock In Levi Strauss, DocuSign, Amazon Or Netflix?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Levi Strauss, DocuSign, Amazon, Apple and Netflix.

Telsey Advisory Group maintains Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) with an Outperform and raises the price target from $27 to $32.

BofA Securities analyst Brad Sills reinstates Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) with a Buy and announces a $250 price target.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been lagging their FAANG counterparts. After retracing 18%, 21% and 17%, respectively, from all-time highs, none of the stocks has made a run at an all-time high, unlike with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).
This could change, however, as the Nasdaq-100 (NASDAQ:NDX) looks to be working its way back toward the all-time high of… Read More

Join us on SPACs Attack w/ Matt Higgins & Gary Vee

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Apple Or Microsoft The Better Buy Right Now?

As the S&P 500 hit a new record closing high for the second straight day on Thursday, CNBC’s “Trading Nation” asked two traders which of the two largest S&P 500 stocks is the better buy: Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) or Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: read more

3 FAANG Stock Laggards Look For A Return To Highs

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) have been lagging their FAANG counterparts. read more

What Do The Charts Say Is Coming Next For Apple, Nokia?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) are both trading within channels. Apple is trading in what's considered a bullish channel while Nokia is trading in a sideways channel. read more

Apple Options Traders Bet Big The Tech Rally Will Continue

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock closed 2.36% higher Monday and has risen 5% over the last four trading sessions following a seven-week-long tech rout. read more