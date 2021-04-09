Cathie Wood Seems To Be Bullish On Elon Musk-Led SpaceX's 3D Printer Supplier Velo3D — And More

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday bought in more shares of the blank-check company Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE:SPFR), the hedge fund's second such purchase for its newest fund Ark Space Exploration & Innovation (NYSE:ARKX) since it began trading last month.

The Barry Sternlicht- and Serena Williams-backed Jaws Spitfire is reported to be in talks to take SpaceX 3D printer supplier Velo3D public in a SPAC deal that could value the company at $1 billion.

SpaceX is led by Elon Musk, who also serves as the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

As of Thursday’s close, Ark owns 484,345 shares in the rumored SPAC of the 3D company that has the capability to manufacture previously impossible geometrics. SPFR now contributes about 0.8% of the Ark Space Exploration ETF’s overall weight. Shares of the blank-check firm closed 2.20% higher at $10.69 on Thursday.

Here are the other 24 stocks that were added or trimmed from Ark ETFs on Thursday.

Trades For Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF):

Base Inc (OTC:BAINF): Bought 225,800 shares in Hong Kong of the online services company that develops and builds e-commerce platforms, representing about 0.809% of the ETF.

Base OTC stock closed 2.24% higher at $16 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $179 and low of $14.61.

Yeahka Ltd (OTC:YHEKF): Bought 378,000 shares of the payment based technology platform company, representing about 0.0668% of the ETF.

Yeahka stock closed 0.64% lower at $7.75 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $15.28 and low of $4.78.

Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE:ARKG):

Signify Health Inc (NYSE:SGFY): Bought 25,851 shares of the healthcare tech company, representing about 0.0072% of the ETF.

Signify shares closed 2.05% higher at $26.89 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $40.79 and low of $22.13.

Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RPTX): Bought 13,734 shares of the Canadian oncology company, representing about 0.0045% of the ETF.

Repare stock closed 0.01% higher at $30.99 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $46.44 and low of $21.45.

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ:MASS): Bought 10,066 shares of the purpose-built handheld and devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis maker, representing about 0.0053% of the ETF.

908 Devices stock closed 2.78% higher at $51.03 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $79.60 and low of $38.88.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTI): Sold 2,259 shares of the Israel-based stemcell company, representing about 0.0001% of the ETF.

Pluristem stock closed 2.25% lower at $4.78 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $13.29 and low of $3.95.

Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR): Sold 30,788 shares of the healthcare software services company, representing about 0.0181% of the ETF.

Phreesia shares closed 0.04% higher at $52.56 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $81.59 and low of $17.51.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS): Sold 3,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, representing about 0.003% of the ETF.

Syros stock closed 1.15% lower at $6.85 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $15.65 and low of $6.40.

Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK):

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG): Bought 166,800 shares of the daily fantasy sports company, representing about 0.0424% of the ETF.

DraftKings shares closed 1.58% lower at $61.11 on Thursday and were up 0.39% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $74.38 and low of $13.21.

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU): Bought 53,408 shares of the online signature services company, representing about 0.046% of the ETF.

Docusign shares closed 3.19% higher at $212.28 on Thursday and were up 0.50% in after-hours trading. The stock has a 52-week high of $290.23 and low of $85.84.

10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:TXG): Bought 25,430 shares of the gene sequencing biotechnology company, representing about 0.0197% of the ETF.

10X shares closed 2.64% higher at $190.24 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $201.70 and low of $59.36.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM): Bought 49,872 shares of the video calling company, representing about 0.067% of the ETF.

Zoom stock closed 2.54% higher at $331.28 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $588.84 and low of $112.50.

See Also: Cathie Wood Adds These Stocks To The Newly-Created Space Exploration ETF And Others

Trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS): Bought 297,886 shares of the U.S. defense contractor and security systems integrator company, representing about 0.244% of the company.

Kratos Defense shares closed 1.29% higher at $28.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $34.11 and low of $13.34.

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM): Bought 20,698 shares of the mobile satellite communications services, representing about 0.0245% of the ETF.

Iridium shares closed 4.92% higher at $42.04 and were up 1.07% in after-hours trading. The stock has a 52-week high of $54.65 and low of $19.18.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp (NYSE:ACIC): Bought 153,791 shares of the blank check company, representing about 0.045% of the ETF.

Atlas Crest shares closed 3.38% higher at $10.40 on Thursday and were down 0.19% in after-hours trading. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.60 and low of $9.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co (NYSE:TSM): Sold 94,400 shares in the semiconductor manufacturing and design company, representing about 0.3343% of the ETF.

Taiwan Semiconductor stock closed 2.95% higher at $123.43 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $142.20 and low of $47.72.

Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW):

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD): Bought 1,564 shares of the technology platform for ad buyers company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF.

Trade Desk shares closed 1.85% higher at $690.40 on Thursday and were up 0.38% in after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $972.80 and low of $195.61.

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD): Bought 125,978 shares of the agriculture-focused technology platform in China, representing about 0.25% of the ETF.

Pinduoduo stock closed 1.68% higher at $124.18 on Thursday and was further up 0.18% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $212.6 and low of $38.93.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA): Bought 74,353 shares of the San Francisco-based cybersecurity firm, representing 0.25% of the ETF.

Okta shares closed 7.15% higher at $238.48 on Thursday and were further up 0.51% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $294 and low of $125.34.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC): Bought 134,700 shares of the peer-to-peer lending company, representing about 0.0298% of the ETF.

LendingClub stock closed 2.42% higher at $16.08 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $22.68 and low of $4.32.

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS): Sold 70,992 shares of the electronic design automation company, representing about 0.26% of the ETF.

Synopsys shares closed 1.56% higher at $261.01 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $300.91 and low of $133.27.

LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE): Sold 13,536 shares of the online lending marketplace company, representing about 0.04% of the ETF.

LendingTree stock closed 1.55% lower at $225.7 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $372.64 and low of $175.01.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE): Sold 32,200 shares of the software company, representing about 0.225% of the ETF.

Adobe stock closed 1.3% higher at $499.84 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $536.8 and low of $308.20.

Trades For Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKX)

AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV): Sold 15,600 shares in the California-headquartered defense contractor, representing about 0.3% of the ETF.

AeroVironment stock closed 1.45% higher at $115.01 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $143.72 and low of $53.15.

Photo courtesy: Velo3D

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.