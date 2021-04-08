3 Cruise Stocks Have Been In An Uptrend All Year And Might Be Ready To Break Out

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL), Norwegien Cruise Line Holdings. (NYSE:NCLH), and Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE:RCL) are three cruise line companies that have all seen uptrends throughout the year. The stocks are either breaking out of an ascending triangle or are looking to soon.

Below is a technical analysis on each chart.

Carnival Daily Chart Analysis: The chart above shows the stock is forming into what technical traders may call an ascending triangle.

Higher lows are built up to a flat price level of $30 on the chart. This bullish continuation pattern could bring about more higher moves if the pattern is able to confirm.

For bulls to see the pattern confirm, they would like to see the stock break above the $30 level and consolidate for a time before a higher move.

Bears would like to see the stock stop forming higher lows before a stronger downwards move.

Norwegian Cruise Line Daily Chart Analysis: The chart above shows the stock is also forming into an ascending triangle pattern.

The flat resistance level on this stock comes near the $32.50 level. The stock has seen higher lows throughout the past year and is being squeezed into this resistance.

For bulls to see the pattern confirm, they would like to see the stock break above the $32.50 level and consolidate for a time before it sees a higher move.

Bears would like to see the stock stop forming higher lows before a stronger downwards move.

Royal Caribbean Daily Chart Analysis: The chart above shows the stock may have already broken out of an ascending triangle and is looking to consolidate above this resistance.

The chart recently broke out of a resistance level of $80 and was able to fall back to this level and retest the area as support.

Bulls would like to see the stock maintain these levels, before the stock may have another bullish push.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock stop forming higher lows for a potential stronger bearish push.

