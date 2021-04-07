3 Short Squeeze Candidates In The Materials Sector

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme.

A stock's float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock's near-term liquidity. Float is the number of shares that remain after accounting for insider and institutional ownership.

Why Is It Important? When a stock gains positive momentum in the market, momentum buyers can rush in all at once. If a stock has a high short interest, short covering can quickly ramp up demand for shares, triggering a short squeeze. Since low float stocks have relatively few shares trading freely, a major imbalance in supply and demand can serve as rocket fuel for share price.

Buying a low float stock with high short interest isn’t a guarantee of a short squeeze. There still typically needs to be some form of catalyst to get the stock moving in the first place. However, traders can keep an eye on these stocks for any signs of life to try to catch most of a potential big move.

Short Squeeze Candidates: Here are three materials sector stocks that have all the ingredients for a short squeeze.

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains produces fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil. The stock is already up 115% year-to-date so far in 2021, demonstrating its potential for volatility. Green Plains has reported negative revenue growth in each of the past four years, but as many meme stock traders have realized in 2021, short squeezes are technical market phenomena and don’t necessarily have anything to do with the company’s underlying business fundamentals or the stock’s long-term outlook.

Green Plains’ float isn’t minuscule, but it's relatively small at around 33.7 million. However, 24.9% of its float is currently held short, suggesting a lot of short sellers are already feeling the heat from the 2021 rally, and the potential short squeeze could be just getting started

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging is a Chinese company that produces paper products, such as printing paper, corrugating medium paper and digital photo paper. The stock’s 23.1 million-share float and its short percent of float of 21% are the perfect ingredients for a potential short squeeze.

In addition, short squeeze traders have frequently targeted stocks trading under $5 per share this year, and IT Tech shares currently trade at just 66 cents. Finally, the stock has repeatedly demonstrated its potential volatility, spiking from around 50 cents to as high as $1.39 back in October and from under 80 cents to $1.45 in February.

Westwater Resources Inc (NYSE:WWR)

Westwater Resources is a mineral resources explorer and developer focused on the battery graphite business in the state of Alabama.

Westwater’s 17.4% short percent of float isn’t quite as high as the other two materials stocks, but its 32.3 million-share float still provides an opportunity for a potential squeeze. Westwater also has a history of extreme volatility. In September 2020, the stock spiked from under $1.50 to as high as $14.50 in about two weeks.

