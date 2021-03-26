The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Futu, Intuitive Surgical, Ocugen, Sprouts Farmers Market And More

Every Friday, at 3 p.m. ET, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown and Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick host "The Boiler Room," a Clubhouse audio chat where listeners can pitch their favorite stock.

Here are this week's pitches.

FUTU: Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu is a holding company for digitized brokerages and finance platforms, in China.

Andreas (@realdre) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Company is the Chinese version of Robinhood.

Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) backed.

(OTC:TCEHY) backed. Tremendous yearly and quarterly growth.

The average income in China is increasing.

Offers IPO subscription and ESOP services.

"Why did this get almost cut in half," Brown asked.

"The issue is China delisting stuff, geopolitical issues,” Raznick responded.

AHAC: Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:AHAC)

AHAC is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that plans to merge with Humacyte.

Jackson (@jacksonalacarte) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Humacyte to go public in the summer.

Reduces invasiveness of dialysis.

Minimal downside, cash in escrow.

180 patients without any rejections.

"If the cash is sitting there and your worst-case, between now and when they actually finish the deal, is getting out at $10, doesn’t sound like a bad risk-reward," Brown said.

"This is a good one,” Raznick noted.

ISRG: Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical develops, manufactures, and markets robotic technologies for surgery.

Marc (@miweber) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Company owns a lot of property.

6,000 surgical systems installed.

Stock is overextended right now.

Automation, robotics trend intact.

"Do we not think this is a fully valued situation," Brown asked.

"Future upside could come from more technology that will come into place from the company and maybe expanding the technology itself to different fields, in the medical world,” Marc responded.

OCGN: Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen discovers, develops, and commercializes gene therapies.

Jason (@walshstreetcap) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Vaccine for COVID-19 coronavirus.

COVID vaccine demand is global.

Company planning to raise money.

Vaccine addresses COVID variants.

"The market does not believe what you’re saying," Brown said.

"They need to raise money,” Raznick added.

PCYG: Park City Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City is the parent of ReposiTrak, a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform.

Kumar (@kumar) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Founder built $100 billion brand previously.

Software solves for the FDA’s FSMA.

2% churn raising prices six times.

Political firewalls against competition.

"How is it only doing $20 billion in revenue over the last year if they’re touching everybody and everyone stays as a customer," Brown asked.

"They’re touching less than 10% of the U.S. food supply chain, but that’s going to grow over time,” Kumar responded.

SYF: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony is a leading private-label card issuer.

Evan (@evanlurie) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Great stock chart, $15 billion in sales.

People to spend more amid reopening.

Huge loan loss reserves on their books.

"How do they make money," Brown asked.

"They have their own loans and … they’re generating interest from the credit cards, as well,” Evan noted.

“I’m mad I don’t own this," Raznick added.

UA: Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour is a provider of sports equipment and apparel.

Jonathan (@jonhershman) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Great college branding scheme.

Company looking to go digital.

Partnerships with celebrities.

Entry into alternative sports.

Online business ripe for growth.

"They’ve been in this range for a while," Raznick said in a conversation on the company’s negative growth.

"Gap is $11 billion and this is $10 billion,” Brown added. “Gap is further into its turnaround and has the Kanye [stuff] coming out this summer.”

WWR: Westwater Resources Inc (NYSE:WWR)

Westwater Resources is an explorer and developer of U.S.-based mineral resources for clean energy production.

Alex (@agonz96) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Only U.S. producer and processor of graphite.

Patented technology for EV batteries.

Shipping out samples to prospects.

Addressing big supply chain issues.

"How come the stock went down on that news," Brown asked in response to the stock falling on the company’s announcement it would address common supply chain issues.

"People selling that have been there for a while or, quite frankly, people not digging into it,” Alex responded.

SFM: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts is a supermarket chain.

Chris (@cpcapital) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

They’ve got a strong share buyback.

Walmart executive has been added.

A couple of insiders are buying stock.

Beat pretty hard over past quarters.

Retiring old stores, investing in brand.

Opened up 25 new stores right now.

"This stock is breaking out of a six-year trading range," Brown said. "These are the charts that I buy … the bigger the base, the bigger the space, once it gets through, which is obviously science.”

SIEN: Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra is a provider of medical aesthetic products.

Mike (@nycmike) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

High-end solution for plastic surgery.

Pure-play on entertainment, looks.

Company has reorganized recently.

"This could be a play because of plastic surgery … and people want to look good," Raznick said.

TRVG: Trivago NV – ADR (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Trivago is a provider of internet-related services and products in the hotel, lodging, and metasearch fields.

Edge (@edge_fastly) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake.

(NASDAQ:EXPE) stake. A recent acquisition in weekend.com.

The company is loaded with cash.

Volumes are totally off the charts.

CEO said the company doesn’t have to raise.

"How are they going to outspend Google to get eyeballs on their site," Brown asked.

"The European regulators are making it tougher for Google to destroy smaller companies, like Trivago,” Edge said, giving the stock a $10 price target.

TCOM: Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com is a provider of online travel services.

Varun (@vlaijawalla) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Play on China at 68% market share.

Bought out biggest competitors.

Domestic and international travel.

Margins heading up organically.

Capital allocation is favorable.

"We’re going to have to track it," Brown said.

AI: C3AI Inc (NYSE:AI)

C3AI is a provider of enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software technology.

Mo (@moitani) had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons:

Revenue increasing substantially.

The launch of a new product, tech.

Stock is beat up, trading off its lows.

"This is at the lowest price it’s traded since the IPO and I’m assuming it’s a lock-up and possibly even more shares for sale by insiders," Brown noted.

Photo by Andrew Neel from Pexels.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.