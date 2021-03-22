Chris Ramsay And Victory Square's Immersive Tech Team Up To Create Magical Experience

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTC:VSQTF) portfolio company Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. DBA Immersive Tech (“Immersive”) is teaming up with YouTube influencer and celebrity magician Chris Ramsay to create an immersive experience. YouTube is owned by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

What Happened: Known for his illusion videos and tutorials, Chris Ramsay has selected startup company Immersive Tech to create an immersive experience to be broadcast across Ramsay’s YouTube, Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)-owned Instagram, Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and TikTok channels.

The experience created by Immersive Tech and Ramsay will offer a second companion experience where Ramsay’s fans and the public can actively participate according to the press release.

Why It Matters: Ramsay’s combined 6.4 million social media followers and the public can experience the augmented and virtual reality technology Immersive Tech has developed. The experience created with Ramsay will have similarities to Immersive Tech’s UNCONTAINED hyper-immersive virtual reality experience that will be built and available to customers later this year.

“I am stoked to be teaming up with my fellow Canadian experiential experts at Immersive. I am impressed with the Company’s trailblazing attitude and technology as it positions itself to be the global leader in the emerging AR/VR – LBE based products through 'UNCONTAINED',” said Chris Ramsay in the press release.

What’s Next: Neither Victory Square nor Immersive Tech provided details for when Ramsay’s video will air. Immersive Tech, however, did indicate in the release that it plans to go public this quarter.

“While the nature of this highly anticipated experience will be kept confidential until the video premieres, I promise all that it will be a truly engaging experience that will invite fans and the public to actively participate in a companion experience. I hope that this announcement will be the start of a long and productive relationship with Mr. Ramsay,” said Tim Beiber CEO of Immersive Tech.

About Victory Square: Victory Square, a venture acceleration company, assists entrepreneurs in the tech industry to bring their companies public. Victory Square has a portfolio of more than 20 companies it says are the next “tech giants.” Last year Victory Square brought Fanunite Entertainment Inc. (OTC:FUNFF), a Canadian online betting and casino company, public on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Photo by Greg Rakozy on Unsplash)

