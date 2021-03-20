Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Comcast, Disney, Nike, Starbucks, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

The past week's bullish calls included coffee, media and cybersecurity leaders.

Electric vehicle, footwear and cable TV giants were among the bearish calls that were seen.

It was another volatile week for the markets, which began near record highs but ended with the Dow Jones industrials, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all about 1% lower for the week.

The Federal Reserve has taken a bullish stance, suggesting rates could remain unchanged until 2023. Yet, the wall of worry remained. Not only did Treasury yields concerns linger, but oil prices were falling, retail sales were disappointing, the specter of tax increases was on the table, and COVID-19 appeared to be flaring up again in Europe.

In corporate news, the feud between two tech giants may be over, and another is making a huge investment in itself.

The shift to electric vehicles continues, even as questions about their safety remain. Chip shortages are increasingly a problem for carmakers as well.

Concerns have arisen over an approved COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, an e-commerce giant announced that it will expand its health care footprint.

Note that several states are suing the Biden administration over a canceled pipeline. And pent-up travel demand is beginning to show itself.

Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is poised to benefit from strong growth in video streaming and a recovery in travel. So says Priya Nigam's "A Bullish Disney Analyst On What COVID-19 Vaccines Mean For The House Of Mouse."

In Jayson Derrick's "Why This Starbucks Analyst Says Coffee Giant's 2021 Guidance Is Conservative," see why Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) may be positioned to outperform this year and beyond.

In "2 Plug Power Analysts On Financial Restatements, Why They're Constructive On The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock," Shanthi Rexaline focuses on why the pullback in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares is a buying opportunity.

Rachit Vats' "Lyft 'On The Precipice Of A Demand Snapback:' Why Wedbush Sees Further Upside In 2021" discusses why increased profitability is in the cards for Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT).

"Why CrowdStrike Is A Top Growth Stock Pick" by Wayne Duggan examines what impressive subscriber growth and multiple secular tailwinds mean for shares of cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Bears

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Chinese Military Restrictions Show Tesla Caught In Middle Of US, China Relations: Wedbush" find out how Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is between the proverbial rock and hard place.

From a technical perspective, Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stock has struggled lately, according to "PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Nike" by Joel Elconin. Can shares of the footwear giant shake off a mixed earnings report, mount a rally and clear the all-time high?

In "Sundial Analyst: Cannabis Stock In A 'Transition Phase' Due To M&A Potential, Cost-Cutting Efforts," Anthony Noto looks at why better than expected sales did not boost Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock.

"Comcast Needs To Unlock Value, Should Consider Separating Cable Business: Analyst" by Jayson Derrick points out why Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) being a "collection of good businesses" is not enough.

Wayne Duggan's "Why Tax Refunds And Stimulus Payments Are Bad News For Credit Card Stocks" shows why American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) and others may not benefit as much from the reopening trade as expected.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

