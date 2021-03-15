fbpx
BlackBerry Introduces New Critical Events Management Product For Commercial Sector

byMelanie Schaffer
March 15, 2021 3:34 pm
BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) added a new product to its portfolio that will assist businesses and organizations in managing critical events quickly and effectively.

What Happened: On Monday, the company announced its new BlackBerry Alert Next-Gen, a critical event management solution is available for commercial customers. 

“BlackBerry Alert centralizes critical event management by integrating data from across an organization to provide a seamless and reliable exchange of critical information to keep business running and people safe,” BlackBerry stated in the press release.

Why It Matters: Last month, BlackBerry released its annual 2021 cyber-security threat report. The report showed the COVID-19 pandemic has increased both the threat and the activity of cybercriminals.

Over the past year, many companies have been forced to digitalize business operations to allow employees to work from home, leaving them vulnerable to cybercrime. And, with more employees working remotely, businesses are at risk for system outages caused by both man-made and natural incidents, such as extreme weather.

“The instability and uncertainty that organizations have experienced this past year underscore the need for resilient and sustainable critical event management capabilities,” said Alison Brooks, research vice president, IDC, a global marketing intelligence, advisory services and events company.

What's Next: BlackBerry Alert is available for commercial organizations as a SaaS solution or as a fully managed service. The product can be integrated with business tools such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams software.

(Photo: BlackBerry)

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

