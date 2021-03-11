fbpx
QQQ
+ 7.16
303.72
+ 2.3%
DIA
+ 2.10
321.15
+ 0.65%
SPY
+ 4.07
385.32
+ 1.05%
TLT
-1.01
141.03
-0.72%
GLD
-0.15
161.83
-0.09%

Ford Shares See Slight Correction Thursday: Technical Levels To Watch

byTyler Bundy
March 11, 2021 4:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Key Points
  • !f5min31121.pnghttps//www.benzinga.com/files/u285825/f5min31121.png Ford Technical Levels To Watch The 5minute chart above shows that the stock has been trading in a channel in recent days.
  • Shortterm bullish technical traders would like to see the $13 resistance level break with some consolidation above the level before the price makes an upward move.
  • The shares have seen a strong uptrend in the long term.
Ford Shares See Slight Correction Thursday: Technical Levels To Watch

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) shares, which have been trading in a channel during the short term, lost some ground in Thursday's session. The shares have seen a strong uptrend in the long term.f5min3-11-21.png

Ford Technical Levels To Watch: The 5-minute chart above shows that the stock has been trading in a channel in recent days.

The chart has shown to have some support at the $12.40 level. This area was a previous resistance that retested as support and held later in the short-term chart.

The chart is also showing that the $13 level has previously held as resistance. This level could hold as a future resistance level.

Short-term bullish technical traders would like to see the $13 resistance level break with some consolidation above the level before the price makes an upward move. 

Short-term bearish traders would like to see the stock fall below the support level with some consolidation before a further downward push occurs.

Watch: a recent discussion on Ford on Benzinga's "ZingerNation" YouTube show. 

fdaily3-11-21.png

The daily chart shown above displays the price trading in a channel. The stock was previously building higher lows into the resistance level near $12 before it broke above the level.

A technical trader may call this an ascending triangle pattern. Now the stock looks to be holding this level as a possible support. The next potential resistance may be near the $13 level, as this is the new high.

Bulls would like to see consolidation above the $12 level before the resistance level of $13 eventually may break. Bears would like to see the price fall through the $12 support level with consolidation below before the price may fall further.

Ford is trading with a market cap of $50.9 billion.

Photo of Ford headquarters by Dave Parker via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Canadian Graphite Miner Could Be Gearing Up For A Huge Year

Gratomic Inc (OTC: CBULF), a Canadian graphite miner, is gearing up to be the largest vein graphite mining company in the world. read more

7 Stocks That Fit Cathie Wood's Big Ideas 2021, Could Be Added To Ark ETFs

Ark Funds held its annual Big Ideas event recently and shared 15 themes to watch for 2021 and the future. read more

Should Apple Partner With Tesla, Ford Or GM On A Self-Driving EV?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more

Should Tesla Try To Acquire Ford Or GM In 2021?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question related to Tesla acquiring a legacy automaker: Over the next year, should Tesla acquire Ford or GM, or neither? read more