fbpx
QQQ
+ 7.16
303.72
+ 2.3%
DIA
+ 2.10
321.15
+ 0.65%
SPY
+ 4.07
385.32
+ 1.05%
TLT
-1.01
141.03
-0.72%
GLD
-0.15
161.83
-0.09%

Rod Alzmann Breaks Down The 'Chewy-fication' Of GameStop

byAaron Bry
March 11, 2021 5:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Key Points
  • By "Chewyfication," Alzmann means that Cohen, the cofounder and former CEO of Chewy Inc NYSE CHWY, has plans to bolster GameStop's ecommerce business using his expertise from Chewy, which he built into the leading online pet store.
  • GME Price Action GameStop stock pulled back 1.89% Thursday, closing at $260.
  • Rod Alzmann chatted with Benzinga's Luke Jacobi Wednesday during the "Power Hour" YouTube show.
Rod Alzmann Breaks Down The 'Chewy-fication' Of GameStop

Rod Alzmann chatted with Benzinga's Luke Jacobi Wednesday during the "Power Hour" YouTube show.  

The unexpected rise of GameStop stock in recent months shocked investors — both retail traders and professionals alike. Some, however, had their eyes on GameStop long before the stock rapidly ascended in January 2021.

Rod Alzmann and his team of researchers from gmedd.com began publishing a bull thesis and research on the stock in mid-January, before the stock rose above $300.

The Long View On GameStop: Alzmann said he's been long on GameStop for years.

He posted on the stock-trading website StockTwits about the stock starting in 2018. More recently, in September 2020, he posted on the site that shorts would be forced to cover their position on GameStop, pushing the price of the stock even higher.

The gmedd.com team has kept up with recent GameStop news, posting updates on the company’s upcoming earnings report as well as the company’s plans with Ryan Cohen.

“They [GameStop] came out with the transformation committee that Cohen [and] Wolff are going to be on,” Alzmann told Benzinga. “They announced the hiring of the chief technology officer and the two other senior leadership members. They’ve made movements in the direction that we talked about in January. The Chewy-fication keeps happening.”

By "Chewy-fication," Alzmann means that Cohen, the co-founder and former CEO of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY), has plans to bolster GameStop’s e-commerce business using his expertise from Chewy, which he built into the leading online pet store.

Cohen disclosed a 10% stake in GameStop back in September 2020 and joined the executive board.

GME Price Action: GameStop stock pulled back 1.89% Thursday, closing at $260. 

Watch the full interview in the video below:

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Exclusives Trading Ideas Interview

Related Articles

4 Secular Growth Stock Ideas: Chewy, Amazon, Alphabet, Equinix

Growth stocks have been outperforming value stocks for almost the entire last decade. Yet with stocks at all-time highs, many growth stocks now have stretched valuations. read more

Cramer Says Short Busters Are 'Succeeding Beyond Their Wildest Dreams'

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) soared this week in reaction to a new board of director addition, but the surge could also be due in part to a new phenomenon known as "short busting,&qu read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In GameStop, Virgin Galactic Or Alibaba?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s why shares of GameStop, Virgin Galactic and Alibaba are moving. read more

Apple, Tesla, DocuSign And 12 Others In Morgan Stanley's 'Secular Growth Stocks' Lineup For 2021

Morgan Stanley has released its “Secular Growth Stocks” list for 2021, as reported by CNBC on Wednesday. read more