'Trading Nation' Traders Give Their View On Apple

byCraig Jones
March 11, 2021 9:39 am
On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Quint Tatro of Joule Financial said Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) share price is either going to stagnate or go lower from its current levels.

The stock is just not fundamentally attractive as it trades seven times sales and 30 times book value after levering up its balance sheet, said Tatro. Apple's growth rate is also not that attractive to him so he sees better opportunities out there. He would not venture in this name, looking for a bargain.

See Also: Why Apple's Stock Sell-Off Is A Golden Buying Opportunity

Michael Binger of Gradient Investments said Apple is a buy after the sell-off. He isn't concerned about the cut in production in the first half of the year because the company is keeping its full-year production. He said the 12% growth in iPhone on a year-over-year basis is pretty good. He would be a buyer and he sees the stock as a core holding.

Around 20% of Apple's business model is going to be from a recurring revenue in the services area which is going to help hold its earnings multiple in the mid to high 20s, said Binger. He sees a lot of tailwinds for the stocks and some of them are 5G adoption, iPhone supercycle and wearables, which are gaining traction. Binger owns the stock and he would add to his position at current levels.

