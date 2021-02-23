Jim Cramer Says 'Not Too Late' To Bet On These Reopening Plays

Jim Cramer said Monday it is not too late “to make a big bet” on reopening stocks.

What Happened: “You’re no longer early with these names, but that doesn’t mean you’re late either,” the CNBC “Mad Money” host said.

Cramer’s picks include Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR), Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

The former hedge fund manager also foresees a rise in business for credit card companies such as Visa Inc (NYSE:V), Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Other favorites include Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL), Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT), Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), and Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

“We all know the day will come, the day when we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. We knew the reopening stocks would jump ahead of time,” said Cramer.

Why It Matters: The CNBC host advocated that investors latch on to the uptrend in economic recovery stocks but also advised that they should maintain exposure to growth stocks.

“It is not too late to make a big bet on the reopening stocks, but remember to sock away a couple of the better growth names on the way down, too.”

Cramer’s travel sector picks all ended the trading day in green on Monday. Royal Caribbean closed 9.33% higher in the regular session the same day to $86.23.

The bounce in the shares came despite the cruise liner reporting a net loss of $5.8 billion in 2020 as against the income of $1.9 billion a year prior.

