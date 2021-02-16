We Asked 1,000 Readers If Tesla Or Nio Makes The Cooler-Looking EV

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about; interested in; or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios.

We recently surveyed 1,000 Benzinga readers on their preferred electric vehicle style and asked whether Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) or Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) has the better-looking EV lineup.

Survey Says

Our survey revealed 58% of investors saying Tesla pound-for-pound has a cooler-looking lineup.

The lion's share of Tesla-backers said the Model Y caught their eye the most, what with Model S sleekness and a borderline shocking amount of space allowing room for seven people.

The 42% of investors who backed the style Nio’s lineup were especially complimentary of the upcoming ET7 sedan.

The features investors highlights included the vehicle's slim LED headlights with daytime running lights, full-width LED taillights as well as its sleek, frameless windows.

What's more is the ET7's top range battery puts Tesla's Model S to shame, 620 miles for the ET7 versus 420 for Musk's signature vehicle.

Over time, Tesla has solidified itself as a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. A brief history of Tesla’s vehicle lineup reveals the Tesla Roadster debuted in 2008, Model S in 2012, Model X in 2015, Model 3 in 2017, and Model Y in 2020.

The EV maker delivered 499,550 vehicles in 2020.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence.

Nio has sold the EP9 sportscar since 2016, the ES8, ES6 and EC6 SUVs since 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Nio’s present lineup is slightly thinner than Tesla’s, albeit that’s no fault of its own when you factor in CEO William Li opened Nio’s doors in 2014 while Elon Musk founded Tesla in 2003.

The Shanghai-based automaker delivered 36,721 vehicles in 2020 in total, increasing their deliveries by 111.1% year-over-year.

Nio reported a total of 7,225 vehicle deliveries for the month of January. This figure represents a record number of vehicle deliveries for any one month and 352% year-over-year growth for Nio.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

