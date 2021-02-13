Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: GameStop, Intel, Lyft, Tilray, Twitter And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

The week's bullish calls included a social media leader, a ride-sharing play and an unloved apparel stock.

A semiconductor giant, a struggling retailer and a pot stock were among the bearish calls seen.

In the trading week between the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrials saw gains of 1% or so, while the Nasdaq was almost 2% higher.

It was a week in which COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the United States were ramping up, as another big pharma player looked to get in on the game and another COVID-19 treatment was approved.

It was a big week for Bitcoin as well. Tech giants, car makers, a ride-sharing company, big banks, credit cards, big cities, celebrities and members of Congress were getting on board, perhaps even central banks. And there is an effort to make it the currency of the internet. Not everyone is a fan, though. As always, caveat emptor.

In other corporate news: Are semiconductor makers looking for a handout? Which hotel chain is actually expanding? A fast-food loyalty program tested. Another executive caught in scandal. And the latest in the ongoing Apple car rumor saga.

Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

Wayne Duggan's "Twitter Analysts React To Earnings Beat: 'Ad Ramp Is Just Getting Started'" discusses why key analysts were pleased with the latest Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) quarterly report.

In "'Profitability In Sight': Why These Analysts Are Bullish On Lyft," Chris Katje is focused on the analysts' takeaways from last week's strong fourth-quarter earnings report from Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT).

"Why Morgan Stanley Is Bullish on QuantumScape, Fisker, Bearish On Lordstown, Romeo Power" by Shanthi Rexaline examines why Quantumscape Corp (NYSE:QS) is a favorite green energy stock.

In Jayson Derrick's "Piper Sandler Upgrades Under Armour, Says 'Unloved' Stock Still Has Room To Run," see why the Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) bears could be on the wrong side of this trade.

The latest trends at Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) could warrant a premium multiple. So says Priya Nigam's "BofA Upgrades Zynga On Evolving Mobile Strategy." Is the social game developer on a path for 11% revenue growth?

Bears

Structural competitive risks faced by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) could offset potential benefits from outsourcing, according to "3 Reasons Why BofA Says Intel's Earnings Potential Is Limited" by Priya Nigam.

"GameStop's Stock Squeeze Had Zero Impact On Foot Traffic Trends" by Jayson Derrick makes the case that a soaring share price provided no benefit to GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in terms of bringing visitors to its stores.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Tilray's Reddit Rally Is Over, Analyst Says: 'Large Downside Risk Ahead'," find out why fundamentals in the cannabis space, including Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY), remain dismal.

Melanie Schaffer's "UBS Downgrades Virgin Galactic, Stock Loses Altitude" shows why analysts remain convinced about the fundamentals at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) ahead of its next flight test window.

