Bumble A 'Superior Growth' Stock Over Match Despite Debut Surge, Says Cramer

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) scores over Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) despite the surge the former's stock saw on its public debut, according to Jim Cramer.

What Happened: The “Mad Money” host said Bumble is suited to investors seeking growth.

“If you’re a growth-oriented investor, Bumble’s the way to go,” said Cramer Thursday, CNBC reported.

“If you’ve got a more cautious approach to the market and you still want an online dating stock, Match is the way to go.”

Why It Matters: The former hedge fund manager said that while “they’re both great companies” and they will have “tremendous numbers” in the second half of the year, the two dating companies “fill different roles” in a portfolio.

Bumble raised $2.2 billion in its initial public offering on Thursday.

Price Action: Bumble shares closed 63.51% higher at $70.31 on Thursday and gained 2.05% in the after-hours session. Match Group shares closed nearly 0.6% higher at $172.13 and rose 0.21% in the after-hours session.

