Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Comcast, GE, Moderna, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

The week's bullish calls included the e-commerce, electric vehicle and online sports betting leaders.

A COVID-19 vaccine maker and a struggling retailer were among the bearish calls seen.

February started strong in the markets. Though the past week remained somewhat volatile, the three big U.S. indexes managed to post handy gains, led by the 6% or so rise in the Nasdaq. Hope for additional stimulus and a little improvement in the unemployment rate no doubt helped.

Perhaps the week's biggest surprise, dropped among the remaining FAANG earnings reports, was news of a big tech management change that involved one of the world's richest persons.

The GameStop kerfuffle moved on to its next chapter last week too, and another COVID-19 vaccine moved forward. Also, the electric vehicle leader was forced to recall cars.

Finally, the new administration faced a fresh foreign policy challenge last week. And things were looking up for federal cannabis legalization.

Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

J.J. Kinahan's "Online Retail Sales Provide Strong Tailwinds For Amazon" discusses how Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) may be under pressure to show continuous innovation for its retail business and beyond when the pandemic wanes, but it appears to be up to the challenge, at least in the foreseeable future.

"Tesla Gets A Street High $1,200 Price Target: 'The Fireworks Aren't Over Yet'" by Shanthi Rexaline examines why a key analyst is dissuading investors from selling Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock. Will any downside catalyst that materializes be met with eager buying?

In "Ark Funds Bet On Growth Of Sports Betting With DraftKings Addition," Chris Katje is focused on why a renowned fund manager is betting on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG). Could the fund take a larger position in this market leader? Will it add additional companies with exposure to the sports betting market?

Priya Nigam's "Why This Comcast Analyst Is Turning Bullish: 'Best-In-Class Cable Business'" shows that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) seems to be moving in the right direction and its stock should outperform over the next 12 months.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter industrial free cash flow. So says Wayne Duggan's "Analyst Raises General Electric Target Following FCF Deep Dive." But is the company being overly cautious with its guidance?

Bears

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Moderna Analyst: Unrealistic COVID-19 Vaccine Expectations Create Unfavorable Setup," find out how an extended Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) rally has made the stock increasingly difficult to justify on a fundamental basis.

The valuation of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was too rich for one top analyst, according to "KeyBanc Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond On Valuation, Competition" by Priya Nigam. This downgrade came even though the analyst thinks highly of the retailer's turnaround plan.

In Jayson Derrick's "3 eBay Analysts On Q4 Beat, Valuation, 'Compelling Growth' In Shoes, Watches," see why some analysts remain cautious on eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stock even though the company reported better than expected quarterly results.

"JPMorgan Says Gogo's Stock 'More Than Fully Valued' After Flying Higher By 39%" by Jayson Derrick makes the case that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) stock is "more than fully valued" according to a top analyst. See why there is unlikely to be a further short squeeze here.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

