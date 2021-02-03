Which Chinese Electric Vehicle Stock Will Grow The Most By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about; interested in; or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios.

Electric vehicle manufacturers and EV service companies continue to be in the spotlight for 2021. We recently surveyed 500 Benzinga investors and traders on Chinese electric vehicle stocks and asked over the next year, which stock will have the largest percentage gain?

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO)

(NYSE:NIO) Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

(NASDAQ:LI) Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV)

Nio Vs. Xpeng Vs. Li Auto

Of the respondents, 62% told Benzinga Nio will grow the most by the end of the year.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence.

The Shanghai-based EV maker reported a total of 7,225 vehicle deliveries for the month of January. This figure represents a record number of vehicle deliveries and 352% year-over-year growth for Nio.

Next, 21% of investors believe Xpeng will gain the most by 2022.

Xpeng is one of China’s leading smart electric vehicle companies. It was founded in 2015 with a vision to bring Smart EVs to Chinese consumers through innovation in autonomous driving, smart connectivity and core vehicle systems.

Much like Nio’s January success, Xpeng reported a total of 6,015 vehicle deliveries for the month. This figure represents a 470% year-over-year increase.

Traders and investors who participated in this week’s study were the least confident in Li Auto’s growth prospects over the next year, as just 17% of respondents said shares of Li Auto would grow the most in 2021.

Li Auto is an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market. The company is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China.

Li Auto started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019. With Li ONE, the company leverages its in-house technology to focus on smart technology and autonomous driving solutions.

Li Auto reported a 355.8% year-over-year gain in vehicle deliveries in January. The Beijing-based EV maker delivered 5,379 Li-One vehicles for the month.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.

