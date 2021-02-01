fbpx
QQQ
-6.76
328.08
-2.1%
DIA
-6.26
312.21
-2.05%
SPY
-7.38
384.90
-1.95%
TLT
-0.92
153.84
-0.6%
GLD
-0.07
172.75
-0.04%

Tesla, Charles Schwab — Stocks NYSRTS, One Of US' 10 Largest Pension Funds, Purchased In Q4

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 1, 2021 12:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tesla, Charles Schwab — Stocks NYSRTS, One Of US' 10 Largest Pension Funds, Purchased In Q4

The New York State Teachers’ Retirement System, one of the largest public pension funds in the United States, has piled on shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW), according to filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 

What Happened: The pension fund added 999,948 shares of the Elon Musk-led company in the fourth quarter, while it did not own any at the end of the third quarter.

The fund added 382,987 Schwab shares to bring its holdings up to approx. 1.82 million shares.

At the same time, the pension fund shed shares of Intel Corporation (NYSE:INTC) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 

The teacher’s pension held almost 5.68 million shares of Intel at the end of the fourth quarter, while it had nearly 6.08 million shares at the end of the preceding quarter, having sold 404,751 shares.

NYSTRS sold 289,217 shares of Oracle between the third and fourth quarters to bring its total holdings to nearly 2.6 million shares.

Why It Matters: Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintained his $1,250 bull case target on Tesla in January, ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings.

See Also: Tesla Reports Record Quarterly Revenue Of $10.74B, Semi Deliveries Will Begin This Year

Charles Schwab reported Q4 earnings per share of 74 cents, which beat analyst expectations of 71 cents per share.

Schwab and TD Ameritrade merged in a $26 billion all-stock deal in November last year.

Intel, which is facing stiff competition from Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.52  beating a $1.10 cents estimate.

Price Action: On Friday in the regular session, Tesla shares closed nearly 5% lower at $793.53, Oracle shares closed almost 1.3% lower at $60.43, Intel shares closed almost 1% lower at $55.51, and Charles Schwab shares closed 4.09% lower at $51.54.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Hedge Funds Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Will AMD, Nvidia Or Intel Stock Grow The Most By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more

4 Key Trends That Could Shake Up Semiconductor Stocks In 2021

Semiconductor stocks have got off to a strong start in the new year. Following the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, an analyst at BofA Securities outlined the key emerging trends that could impact trading in semiconductor stocks. read more

Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: AMD, Marathon, Tesla, Uber, Walgreens And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The week's bullish calls included the electric vehicle leader and a recovering retailer. A ride-sharing company and a semiconductor maker were among the bearish calls. read more

Why Cramer Sees Intel Shakeup As A Buy Opportunity In Rival Chipmaker

The change of leadership at Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) presents an opportunity to purchase shares of rival chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), read more