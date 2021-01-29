Will Netflix Or Disney Stock Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 600 Benzinga readers on whether shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) or Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock would grow the most by 2022.

Netflix Vs. Disney Stock

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) provides a subscription streaming entertainment service. The company offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages.

According to the company, since 1998 Netflix has sent over 5 billion DVD and Blu-ray rentals in their famous red envelopes to entertainment lovers across the nation. As of January 2021, consumers can still choose to get DVDs delivered in the mail.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) owns the rights to some of the most globally recognized characters, making live-action and animated films in studios such as Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm. Disney also operates media networks including ESPN and several TV production studios.

The company recently announced its on-demand TV and movie streaming service Disney+ has reached 86.8 million subscribers.

Survey Says

Levels of sentiment were tight for this study as traders and investors expressed an near-equal weighted confidence for which streaming service provider will grow more by the end of the year.

Netflix received a majority of support from 55% of traders and investors. The stock trades at $535 per share, off the 52-week low of $290.

Disney trades around $168 per share, off the 52-week low of $79.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 600 adults.

