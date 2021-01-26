fbpx
Will Beyond Meat Stock Reach $250 By 2022?

byHenry Khederian
January 26, 2021 6:02 pm
Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of investors on whether shares of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) will reach $250 by 2022.

Survey Says

Beyond Meat manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally.

The company sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club and convenience store, natural retailer channels, direct to consumer, restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also: How To Buy Beyond Meat Stock

Shares of Beyond Meat surged in Tuesday's session after the company announced a joint venture with PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to develop, produce and market snack, beverage products made from plant-based protein.

The collaboration could consist of Beyond Meat supplying PepsiCo with plant-based alternatives to cheese for its Tostitos salsa or creating a new lineup of fully vegan Doritos.

68% of respondents said Beyond Meat would reach $250 per share by the end of 2022.

Beyond Meat’s 52-week low of $48 was hit during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. After the PepsiCo news, shares hit a new all-time high of $221 Tuesday morning and were trading around $186 at publication time.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.

