Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: Eli Lilly, Ford, GameStop, Intel, McDonald's And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

The week's bullish calls included aerospace, automaker and pharmaceutical giants.

A leading semiconductor maker and a struggling retailer were among the bearish calls.

In a week when much of the nation's attention was on the inauguration of the new president, the main U.S. indexes saw gains, led by the Nasdaq's more than 4% rise. The new administration came out swinging, and it seemed the markets were optimistic. One tech giant even offered to lend a hand to the administration.

Meanwhile, earnings reporting season was in full swing, bringing one winner and another last week, but there were big disappointments as well.

Elsewhere in corporate America, an aerospace giant scored a big win, the big automakers were positioning themselves for the future, and another video streaming option is preparing to launch.

Bitcoin investors watched the cryptocurrency plunge last week as well.

Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

Priya Nigam's "Berenberg Upgrades Boeing On 737 Max Prospects" discusses how the worst seems to be in the rearview mirror for the 737 Max and what that means for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) going forward. See why cash generation should greatly improve beginning in 2022.

A great week for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) got even better on Friday when the stock got a major upgrade from a big name Wall Street bank. Read more about that in Wayne Duggan's "JPMorgan Upgrades Ford: 'Incoming Tide Of Hot New Products'." Find out what factors are working in the automaker's favor.

"Lilly Awash In Catalysts, Pipeline Updates, Mizuho Says In Upgrade" by Shanthi Rexaline examines why initial top-line data suggests potential for its Alzheimer's treatment to add significant upside to the Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) story. Plus, uncertainties related to the U.S. presidential election are now in the past.

In Jayson Derrick's "3 Fast-Food Stocks To Own Right Now: Coffee, Pizza And Mickey D's," see why investors seeking exposure to the restaurant space now may want to consider McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) and a couple of other masters of the fast-food experience.

In "DraftKings Could Beat Revenue Estimates By 25% Over Next 4 Years: Morgan Stanley," Chris Katje is focused on what the improvement in sports betting and internet gambling means for shares of DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG), according to the featured analyst.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, also have a look at the following:

Bears

Shanthi Rexaline's "8 Intel Analysts On Q4 Report: Why Some See Difficult Years Ahead For Chipmaker" shows which analysts see earnings stagnation at Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and which project it will take years for the company to set right what's wrong.

In Wayne Duggan's "Citron's Andrew Left Says GameStop Is 'Pretty Much In Terminal Decline'," see why this famous short seller sees shares of struggling retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) dropping to around $20 apiece in the near future.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) struggles with a complex corporate structure and it lags its peers in certain respects, according to "Bearish MGM Analyst Sees Less Sports Betting Upside Opportunity For Casino Giant" by Priya Nigam.

"Beyond Meat Analyst: Attractive Growth Story Takes Back Seat To Valuation Concerns" by Jayson Derrick makes the case that the valuation makes it difficult to justify buying Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) stock now, despite the company's long-term prospects.

For more bearish takes, be sure to check out these posts:

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

